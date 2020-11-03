Lompoc Halloween event brings hundreds out to safely celebrate

Hundreds of children and parents dressed in colorful costumes attended the family-friendly Tricks & Treats Halloween event in the old Baker's Square parking lot in Lompoc on Saturday evening.

While event staff monitored occupancy numbers and mask-wearing to meet COVID-19 safety protocols, children played games and won prizes in a traffic-free zone lined with orange cones donated by Statewide Safety & Signs of Nipomo.

Staff members of Lompoc-based dispensaries The Roots and The Greenhouse provided candy and gift bags to eager trick-or-treaters, and local food truck El Paraiso kept families fed while DJ Sparx played lively music.

The socially distant community event was hosted by local organization Stand 4 One that last year organized a local Thanksgiving meal drive for Santa Barbara County families in need. This will be the organization's second year sponsoring underprivileged families with a holiday dinner.

"I've exceeded what I thought we'd do," said Stand 4 One founder Veronica Williams, noting that event sponsors like City Councilman Jim Mosby were a crucial part of their first-ever Halloween event coming together. "The Roots really stepped up. They've always been my biggest supporters. Marijuana dispensaries get such a bad name and they've been wanting to give back to the community so bad."