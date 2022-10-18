Registration is now open for the annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29.
The fundraising event will begin with registration for individuals, families and groups at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot. The untimed event is open to all.
Participants are invited to either run or walk a prearranged 5K course through a series of “color stations,” where volunteers will toss colored powder composed of dyed cornstarch at runners.
The preregistration form can be found at lhdfoundation.org/colorthon.
A discount registration rate is available to those who register by Oct. 21: $30 for adults; $25 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Registration the day of the event is $35 for each adult; $30 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Numerous sponsorship levels are available and can be arranged by contacting LVMC Public Relations Coordinator Nora Wallace at 805-291-9371.
Registrations and sponsorships will help the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation raise funds to purchase new equipment and materials for the Rehabilitation Services Department at LVMC facilities to improve the department’s ability to care for patients, a hospital spokeswoman said.
On the day of the event, Clubhouse Road will be closed for a short period of time immediately after the event begins. Carpooling is strongly recommended, the spokeswoman said.
The Mission Club will offer breakfast burritos for $8, including tea or coffee. Pre-purchase tickets for the meal are also available online.
For more information and updates, go to lhdfoundation.org