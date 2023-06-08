In an effort to address the local opioid epidemic, Lompoc is installing opioid rescue kits at city facilities and training staff in Narcan administration and how to identify signs of potential overdose.

“This training is vitally important for our city employees as they have the potential to make a difference prior to the arrival of first responders,” said Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon.

According to Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin, the fire department has administered Narcan on patients at least 50 times so far this calendar year.

In addition to conducting Narcan trainings, the fire department is offering a review of American Heart Association CPR standards to city employees at various sites.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who participated in the training with staff, stressed the importance of the training given Lompoc’s high rate of opioid overdose deaths.

“Education, preparation, and the tools to recover from an overdose are just a part of addressing this crisis,” she said, crediting the local fire department for their efforts in conducting the training.

"We now have the tools and the preparation needed to combat the crisis of Fentanyl and related opioid overdoses in our community at our city facilities," she said.

Opioid rescue kits are located at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Village Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Lompoc Aquatic Center and the Lompoc Landfill.