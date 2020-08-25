Lompoc Library staying connected to community by offering online programs, donating to support organizations

Seated on a small stool in the back corner of the Lompoc Public Library’s youth section, library employee Jess Jackson enthusiastically waved her arms and utilized props Tuesday as she led a lively reading of a popular children’s book.
Typically, the storytime sessions are delivered to groups of kids — some on school field trips — who gather on the library’s carpet and interact with the adult reading to them. On Tuesday, however, Jackson had no live audience and, instead, focused her attention on a tablet that she set up to record the session and broadcast it online.
That reimagined storytime program is one of several ways that the Lompoc Library System has adapted in recent months as it continues to serve a community that can no longer be physically present within its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The efforts from library staff, which are set to kick into high gear in the coming weeks, have included using the internet to proactively stay connected with patrons, as well as using library resources to benefit other organizations within the community that may be in need.
“We’re utilizing our [shutdown] time to try and reach as many people as possible,” said Dominic Keen, a library technician.
That has sometimes involved going beyond the typical library services.
The city of Lompoc revealed this week that the library had donated several books and art supplies to a pair of organizations that support vulnerable Lompoc residents.
The library gifted the Recovery Way Home, a substance abuse treatment center for women run by Good Samaritan Shelters, with art kits, adult coloring books, colored pencil packs, and new books in both English and Spanish. Additionally, the library donated more than 50 hardcover and softcover books to Community Partners in Caring, a nonprofit volunteer senior caregiving organization.
The donated materials were funded through grants and donations received by the library, according to the city.
“The Lompoc Library works closely with community organizations throughout the year,” said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl, “and during these difficult times we want to be sure that we’re getting books and library resources to those who might be without them otherwise.”
The library staff, which has been reduced due to the pandemic-caused closures, is also working to ensure that community members are still able to safely utilize the library’s primary function: checking out materials.
Staffers have spent portions of the pandemic creating video tutorials to show people how to use the library’s online catalog, place holds and pick up materials, among other topics.
The staff is also planning to soon bring back some of its popular craft programs, with a month’s worth of virtual activities already scheduled for October. Those include Halloween craft events and a series of science experiments that patrons will be able to stream and follow at home.
A lot of those videos and programs will be recorded and/or livestreamed from a makeshift studio set up in the library’s adult section.
“We’re using this as our little video-recording zone,” Keen said of the space.
Keen noted that the library is also responding to increased demand from families whose children began the 2020-21 school year this month.
“We’ve done a lot of outreach to the schools, because the bookmobile used to hit sites and visit the after-school programs,” he said. “So we’ve talked to a lot of teachers, and a lot of teachers are actually referring parents to utilize the library, so that’s been going really well.”
Keen said that families can contact the library and talk to Jackson, who has been setting up bundles of age-appropriate books about topics for which their student has expressed an interest.
That type of service isn’t limited to children. Keen noted that library staff members have also created book and movie bundles for adults who are unable or choose not to browse. Librarians can curate the bundles based on the patron’s suggestions, like their favorite subjects or actors, etc.
“For us, trying to get materials out to patrons is one of the most important things,” Keen said. “With people being in shutdown, I’m glad that we and the library can still be a part of their lives.”
While the library remains closed to the public, patrons are able to return materials to the drop boxes at the main Lompoc Library from Monday mornings through Friday evenings. The boxes are closed on the weekends.
Library staffers routinely empty the boxes and quarantine returned items for at least 72 hours in the library’s Grossman Gallery before disinfecting them and putting them back in circulation.
Patrons who place holds online — materials must be from the Lompoc or Village libraries — can set up appointments to pick up their materials just outside the library’s main doors.
Keen said he has been encouraged by a few patrons telling him that the pandemic has highlighted for them the importance of the library in their lives. He said evidence of that sentiment can also be seen in the fact that so many people have continued to utilize the library’s services.
“Everything’s shut down, so it’s nice to see people coming here,” he said.
For more on the Lompoc Library's programming and services, visit https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or https://www.facebook.com/lompoclibrary/.
