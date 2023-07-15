Rachel Ignotofsky

Children's book author and illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky will visit the Lompoc Public Library on Saturday, July 29, to read from her book, "What's Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science and Nature."

The non-fiction picture book is part of a series that is said to nurture the curiosity of young science enthusiasts about the natural world.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 2 p.m. in the library's Grossman Gallery. 

The first 20 people to register for the event will receive a free hardcover copy of Ignotofsky's book while supplies last.

Registration is required to receive a free book and can be completed on the library's website at www.cityoflompoc.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5297/368

For more information about the author, visit rachelignotofskydesign.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

