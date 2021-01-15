Lompoc man killed in rollover crash on Hwy 246, west of Buellton

A 58-year-old Lompoc man was killed Thursday after he was ejected following a vehicle rollover on Highway 246, west of Buellton.

Dispatchers received a call of a traffic collision near Domingos Road and Highway 246 shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, Santa Barbara County firefighters located a single vehicle that had rolled over.

The driver, identified as Ruben C. Martinez, was the only person in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to Bertucelli, who added that no extrication was required.

CHP officials said it is unknown if alcohol played a factor but will continue investigating the cause.

Two engine companies and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a California Highway Patrol unit and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

