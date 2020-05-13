Lompoc medical workers treated to lunch by local Subway, 7-Eleven franchise owners

Workers at a Lompoc clinic were treated to lunch Wednesday by a family of local business owners as a show of support and gratitude.

Members of the Nagra family, which owns the Subway and 7-Eleven franchises in the city, delivered meals for all 100 of the staffers at the Lompoc Health North H Center facility at 1225 North H St. The meals included sandwiches from two of the local Subway restaurants, as well as water and other drinks from the 7-Eleven stores.

The donation was made, according to the Nagra family, as a way to express thanks to the medical workers for all they've done throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.

“These guys are on the front lines, so we feel like we owe them,” said Bill Nagra, one of three members of his family who helped dispense the meals.

Sue Nooney, the site manager for the North H Center, said a representative from a local Subway store initially contacted the clinic on Tuesday to inquire about donating the meals. The spread was taking up most of a table in a meeting room less than 24 hours later.

“It was really genuinely nice,” Nooney said of the donation. “We really appreciate it.”

Jerry Nagra, who also helped deliver the meals, noted that this was the fourth such donation his family has made during this coronavirus crisis. Two of the previous deliveries went to Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the Community Health Centers facility on West Central Avenue.

Joining brothers Jerry and Bill Nagra for Wednesday’s drop-off was Manjit Nagra, Bill’s wife. Manjit works as a nurse at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, a situation that Jerry said has given the family some insight into the workload that medical workers face.