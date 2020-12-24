Lompoc now offering free rapid COVID-19 testing

Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.

Testing, which is free of charge and open to the public, will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through the end of January.

Test results are expected to be ready in approximately 15 minutes, according to city officials.

The walk-up testing is offered through Merso Labs, in partnership with the city of Lompoc.

The DeWees Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., is providing the location to be used as a testing site.

Those with insurance cards are asked to bring them. However, no one will be turned away for lack of insurance, officials said.

Facial coverings over the nose and mouth are required.

For additional information about COVID-19 testing in the region and other resources, visit www.cityoflompoc.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

