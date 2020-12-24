You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc now offering free rapid COVID-19 testing
0 comments

Lompoc now offering free rapid COVID-19 testing

Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.

Testing, which is free of charge and open to the public, will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through the end of January.

Test results are expected to be ready in approximately 15 minutes, according to city officials. 

The walk-up testing is offered through Merso Labs, in partnership with the city of Lompoc.

The DeWees Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., is providing the location to be used as a testing site. 

Those with insurance cards are asked to bring them. However, no one will be turned away for lack of insurance, officials said.

Facial coverings over the nose and mouth are required. 

For additional information about COVID-19 testing in the region and other resources, visit www.cityoflompoc.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News