Lompoc nurse Thao Carey named Assembly District Woman of the Year

Lompoc Valley Medical Center nurse Thao Carey has been chosen as this year's 35th Assembly District Woman of the Year for her work and dedication to patient care during the pandemic.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham selected Carey, who works in the Critical Care Unit, as his honoree.

“Our frontline medical workers have gone above and beyond over the past year, and very few people on the Central Coast have exemplified this work ethic like Thao Carey,” Cunningham said. “Throughout the pandemic, Thao took on countless extra shifts to help local residents and Lompoc federal prison inmates recover from COVID-19."

Carey joins 120 female business leaders, educators, volunteers, social justice advocates, elected leaders and medical professionals honored this year in a state of nearly 40 million, according to data from the California State Legislature.

“I am honored to be included in this wonderful and special group of women from all over California being recognized by our representatives in the California Assembly,” Carey said. “I truly believe that this individual recognition wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible team of health-care staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the wonderful patients that I have the pleasure of working with every day.”

The honor, which is usually bestowed in a formal ceremony on the floors of the state Senate and Assembly during Women’s History Month in March, did not take place this year due to the ongoing pandemic.