Lompoc nurses donate $3K to Foodbank in recognition of National Nurses Week

Several Lompoc-area nurses kicked off National Nurses Week by making a sizable donation to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The nurses from Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the Comprehensive Care Center and all Lompoc Health sites donated $3,000 to the Foodbank on Wednesday in recognition of Nurses Week, which ran from May 6 through 12.

FoodBank Development Manager Laurel Alcantar accepted the donation at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, the site of the Foodbank’s weekly Brown Bag food distributions for local seniors.

In making the donation, the nurses pointed to the outpouring of support they and other local health-care workers have received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the community in the form of donations of personal protective equipment, signs in yards, produce, food, wine and letters.

“We have such an amazing and compassionate community — unlike any other that we’ve been a part of,” said Yvette Cope, LVMC’s chief nursing officer. “Our nurses are proud and honored to give this donation to feed so many.”

Cope noted that each $1 donation enables the Foodbank to feed up to eight people in the community. Alcantar said the Foodbank was grateful and humbled by the donation.

“The generous funds that they have raised for the Foodbank will allow us to continue adapting to the expanded need our communities face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alcantar said. “Since this March, we are distributing double the amount of food that we normally do. This help is so vital to our organization and the Lompoc community.”