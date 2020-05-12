Lompoc nurses donate $3K to Foodbank in recognition of National Nurses Week

Several Lompoc-area nurses kicked off National Nurses Week by making a sizable donation to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
The nurses from Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the Comprehensive Care Center and all Lompoc Health sites donated $3,000 to the Foodbank on Wednesday in recognition of Nurses Week, which ran from May 6 through 12.
FoodBank Development Manager Laurel Alcantar accepted the donation at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, the site of the Foodbank’s weekly Brown Bag food distributions for local seniors.
In making the donation, the nurses pointed to the outpouring of support they and other local health-care workers have received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the community in the form of donations of personal protective equipment, signs in yards, produce, food, wine and letters.
“We have such an amazing and compassionate community — unlike any other that we’ve been a part of,” said Yvette Cope, LVMC’s chief nursing officer. “Our nurses are proud and honored to give this donation to feed so many.”
Cope noted that each $1 donation enables the Foodbank to feed up to eight people in the community. Alcantar said the Foodbank was grateful and humbled by the donation.
“The generous funds that they have raised for the Foodbank will allow us to continue adapting to the expanded need our communities face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alcantar said. “Since this March, we are distributing double the amount of food that we normally do. This help is so vital to our organization and the Lompoc community.”
In addition to the Brown Bag distribution for seniors, and the senior home delivery program, the donation is slated to aid the six “Food Safe” distribution sites serving the Lompoc Valley community. Since the pandemic began, the Foodbank reported that it has completed almost 10,000 home deliveries to seniors in need around the county.
Alcantar said the Foodbank has provided community members more than 2.3 million pounds of healthy groceries and fresh produce since March 9, twice as much food as was distributed during the same period in 2019.
“Our volunteers are packing 6,000 grocery bags per week,” she said.
This year, Nurses Week carried an added significance — the World Health Assembly has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.
Nurses at LVMC facilities were honored during the week in various ways, according to an LVMC spokeswoman.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
