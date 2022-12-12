Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.

While the decision to retire was not easy, he said, Mariani announced his last day with the department as Dec. 31.

According to city officials, Capt. Kevin Martin will serve as interim police chief until the position is permanently filled.

Mariani served 34 years with the Los Angeles Police Department prior to joining the Lompoc force in 2015. He was sworn in on March 2019 as the department's first Hispanic and bilingual chief.

Among the numerous accomplishments during his tenure in Lompoc, City officials say Mariani helped fully staff the police department for the first time in seven years, and collaborated with neighbor agencies to replace dated equipment and address quality of life issues in the city.

More notably, he led the department at a crucial time during the pandemic, ensuring necessary levels of service were provided to the community.

"The members of the Lompoc Police Department serve with distinction and have a level of commitment that is commendable and unlike anything I have ever witnessed," Mariani said. "The Lompoc community is in good hands with this police department.”