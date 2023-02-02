Additional information has been released in Lompoc Police Department's search for a runaway juvenile missing since Jan. 27 and the the request for the public's help in locating him, a police spokesman said.
Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona, 14, was reported missing after he left home about 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and did not return, Sgt. Scott Morgan said.
Police later learned he was in the company of two known individuals during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 when the vehicle they were traveling in became stuck in mud at the far west end of the city and was abandoned, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
While walking back to the city, the trio disagreed on which route to take, and Corona went north while the other two juveniles went east and made it back to the city.
However, Corona has not returned since that time, and while Lompoc detectives have conducted numerous interviews and followed up on multiple leads, they have not located him, Magana said.
On Wednesday, members of the Lompoc Police Detective Bureau flew in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit helicopter over the area where Corona was last seen but did not locate him.
Then on Thursday, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team with three search dogs, supported by the helicopter, thoroughly searched the area but did not locate him nor any signs of foul play, Magana said.
The search is continuing, he said.
Corona is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants, a gray zip-up jacket and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Magana urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Magana at the Lompoc Police Department by calling 805-736-2341.