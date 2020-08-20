Lompoc Police seeking leads on Wednesday night mailbox explosion

A blast that rattled much of Lompoc late Wednesday night was the result of a person or group of people setting off an unknown type of explosive device near a row of mailboxes in the northwest portion of the city, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

No arrests were made and police are seeking information from the community regarding the incident, which occurred at 10:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Upon arriving on scene, officers reported finding a “small debris field” in the driveway of a home at 1641 W. Central Ave. The Lompoc Fire Department was called in as a precaution after the odor of gas was detected, police reported, but no gas leaks were located and the scene was declared safe.

After further investigation, police began to suspect it was a purposeful act.

“This device exploded and damaged the mailboxes and caused minor property damage to several of the surrounding commercial structures,” read a portion of a statement released by the Lompoc Police Department. “A member of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded and assisted with this investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked by police to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, or to notify the department via its mobile app.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.