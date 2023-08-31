The Lompoc POPS Orchestra is kicking off its fall season with a concert tribute to America on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. in Lompoc.
Entitled "America The Beautiful," the concert will feature George Gershwin favorites among other works from great American compositions.
According to the program, the highlight will be a piano/ orchestra presentation on Gershwin's "I Got Rhythm," entitled "Variations On 'I Got Rhythm," performed by Dr. W. Terrence Spiller. Other songs performed include "American Salute," "April In Paris," "A Taste of Honey" and "Someday, We'll Be Together" (made famous by the Supremes).
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $5 for full-time students (with student I.D. shown at the door). Active duty and their spouses are also admitted to this concert for $5 each, and all children 12 and under are admitted free. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
For ticket reservations, call 805-733-1796. For additional information, visit www.LompocPopsOrchestra.com