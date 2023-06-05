Lompoc Pops Orchestra is hosting the final concert of the season on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the newly crowned 2023 Flower Festival queen and her court.

Former Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui will also make an appearance at the summer concert to perform the song "Girl From Ipanema" and "On My Own" from Les Misérables.

The program will feature violinist Brynn Albanese who will perform "Suite" from Schindler's List, "Wonderful World" presented by Pops President Ben Contreras, as well as selections from "Mamma Mia" "Wonder Woman" and "Flowers That Bloom" (from the Mikado).

Maestro Brian Alhadeff has also added to the program "Chariots of Fire" and "The Boston Pops Overture."

The event will be held at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, located at 925 North F Street.

Concerts are free for children 12 and under, and full-time students are admitted for $5 with student ID at the door.