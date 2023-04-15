The Lompoc Pops Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff will present an evening of beautiful music on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Lompoc, 925 North F Street.
Alhadeff, who also is the full-time conductor for the San Luis Obispo Opera Orchestra, will enlist local vocalist Jennifer Freye and featured pianist Anyssa Neumnn.
Freye will sing "Hello, Young Lovers" from movie The King and I, in addition to "Memory" from Cats the musical. Neumnn will perform a rendition of Liszt's Piano Concerto #1.
The program will also include performances "Around the World in 80 Days," "A Tribute to Bob Hope," and "Star Trek Throughout the Years" — as well as a few other surprises, according to a Pops spokeswoman.
General admission is $25 for adults, $5 for all full time students, and free for children 12 and under.
Reservations can be made by calling 805-733-1796.