Lompoc prison confirms 65 additional COVID-19 cases; community testing sites to open in Lompoc, Santa Barbara

An additional 65 inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc have tested positive for the coronavirus after the prison implemented mass testing earlier this week, officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said Wednesday.

Since the prison's first case was announced on March 31, a total of 172 inmates have been confirmed for the virus, one of whom has died.

On Tuesday, prison administrators announced plans to test all low-security inmates in order to properly assess the level of spread, regardless of whether inmates exhibited symptoms.

"Today, we see a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases, primarily due to the mass testing that began at the federal prison earlier this week," said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department Director.

Do Reynoso added that while some inmates who tested positive have not been outwardly symptomatic or have only mild cases of the virus, a small number are under intensive care for severe symptoms.

Wednesday also marked the opening day of a Hospital Care Unit at the prison complex. The hospital was constructed in under a month as officials rushed to meet the rising case numbers among inmates and prevent local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with additional patients.

Testing sites

Public Health officials also announced the opening of two additional community testing sites in the county operated by federal health service OptumServe — the first site opened at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.