Lompoc prison confirms 792 total COVID-19 cases; additional death reported in Lompoc

A surge of positive results stemming from mass COVID-19 testing at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc this week, has again pushed the prison into the top spot nationwide for inmate cases.

Santa Barbara County's Public Health Department confirmed 310 new inmate cases earlier in the day Friday for a total of 582, but later the Bureau of Prisons confirmed 792 total cases.

Two more deaths in the county were also announced at the end of this week — 75-year-old Jimmie Lee Houston, an inmate at the prison, died Wednesday evening, and a Lompoc resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions died Friday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of these community members," county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

According to Ansorg, nearly 70% of inmate tests so far have come back positive, although the majority of the individuals are asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms.

County officials expressed frustration with the Bureau of Prisons, however, which has "rebuffed" the county's offers to help manage cases within the prison and limited sharing information about their response, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's new reopening guidelines require counties to go 14 days without a COVID-19-related death, which in tandem with a higher total case count from the prison, have made meeting the state's requirements difficult for the county.