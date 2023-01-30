Lompoc resident Joan Thonack recently received a special visit from city Fire personnel in celebration of her 101st birthday.
Thonack, who was born on Jan.7, 1922, was joined by family and neighborhood friends when Engine No. 151 from Fire Station No. 52 rolled through her residential neighborhood to sing "Happy Birthday" and bring her flowers — and smiles.
Her birthday was celebrated all month long and included an intimate dinner/ dance party attended by her local and out-of-town family members, on her actual birthday.
Thonack enjoys playing bingo, bridge, solitaire, watching old Westerns, and drinking several cups of black coffee every day.