Lompoc resident Valeria Capell is making history as one of a small fraction of people in the U.S. to reach centenarian status — she turned 102 Dec. 1.
There are approximately 97,104 people over the age of 100 living in the U.S., according to reports.
Capell officially celebrated Thursday with dinner at Old Town Kitchen and Bar in Lompoc, and was joined by her best friend Evelyn Baxter, her neighbor, Maria, and youngest daughter, Mina Capell.
Capell's daughter said that the birthday girl was also treated to a family celebration at Far Western Tavern in Orcutt on Friday and a small surprise spaghetti dinner party at home with special friends on Saturday.
Capell was born in Terrablica, Romania on Dec. 1, 1920, raised in Canada with two brothers, and moved to Lompoc after the Northridge Earthquake in 1994 with her late husband who she met at basic training while enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
She joined the Lompoc Alpha Club upon her arrival to town, volunteered at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for a number of years and served as assistant treasurer for the Lompoc Pops Orchestra for 19 years before retiring in 2021.
Capell has three daughters, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.