Lompoc Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

Eleven eateries and wineries are participating in Lompoc's sixth annual Restaurant Week, running now through Sunday, Feb. 28.
Businesses include Valle Eatery and Bar, Floriano’s Mexican Food, Fiddlehead Cellars, Tom’s Hamburgers, Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Camins 2 Dreams, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, Kita Wines, The Mission Club and newcomer restaurant "Eye on I."
During the seven-day ode to culinary creativity, Lompoc-based eateries and area wineries either will offer assorted libation specials, a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a wine pairing for $20.21, plus tax and tip.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.
Participating restaurants and wineries each will submit a gift card to be raffled off to diners who order a Restaurant Week special.
To enter, diners must save their Restaurant Week menu receipts and email, mail, or drop a copy through the mail slot at the Chamber office by March 5.
To view this year's participating businesses and special menus, visit https://bit.ly/3i9pp8i, call 805-736-467 or e-mail Shelly Cone at Shelly@lompoc.com.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
