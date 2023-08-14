Lompoc rang in its 135th birthday with a weekend-long celebration that concluded Sunday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and "birthday bash" at the newly-renovated Centennial Park.
The ceremony was preceded by the Lompoc Police Foundation's annual cruise on Friday and car show on Saturday, both of which took place in Old Town and featured a combination of food and drink vendors, children's' activities, giveaways and a raffle benefiting the Police Explorers.
The birthday bash on Sunday also recognized the city's electric division which turned 100 years old.
Attendees gathered at Centennial Park under clear, sunny skies to commemorate the town's incorporation as a city in August of 1888. It was initially formed in 1874 as a temperance colony.
Adding to the rich history, those in attendance celebrated the revitalized downtown park, which was originally donated to the city in 1945 by the Johns-Manville Corporation.
Community members, local and state officials turned to the park's center flag pole, where members of the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard ceremoniously posted the colors.
Chaplain Greg Nelson kicked off the event with an invocation, and featured guest speakers and presenters took to the podium, offering words of honor and revelry. Among them were City Manager Dean Albro and Mayor Jenelle Osborne; Joan Hartmann, 3rd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor; and Gregg Hart, California State assemblymember, 37th District.
Leading the Pledge of Allegiance was local Girl Scout Troop 50617 and Sea Service Unit at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Kaitlyn Chui sang the Star Spangled Banner.
Other dignitaries in attendance included Colonel Mark Shoemaker, commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Wendy Motta, on behalf of Congressman Salud Carbajal; and Carson Link, a representative from the office of California State Senator Monique Limón.