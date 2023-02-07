The city of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with the unveiling of a special logo themed "Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future" inspired by designs produced by local high school students.
Of 14 logo designs submitted by students, four were selected in the contest, with elements from two design pieces being featured in the temporary logo to be showcased throughout 2023.
A contest tie was announced for first place, with Makaylah June and Alyssa Lazos sharing the title. Diane Custodio won Second Place and Guillermo Olguin, third.
The City of Lompoc thanked all students who participated in the contest, and acknowledged Lompoc High School visual arts teacher Elizabeth Alvarez for encouraging students to take part.
Further details about the city's upcoming 135th birthday celebration will be announced, city officials said.
Lompoc, which was incorporated in August of 1888, was initially formed in 1874 as a temperance colony.