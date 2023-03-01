More than $60,000 — and counting — was raised Sunday at the Lompoc Rotary Club's 37th annual wine tasting and auction event where hundreds turned out to support local causes and to enjoy sips from featured vintners, breweries and distilleries.
"The event was really great, just the right amount of food, beverages and people," said Rotary Club President Heather Bedford of the 24 area vintners, two breweries and distilleries, and on-site food purveyor that served 200 in attendance at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building.
She also noted, "It was fun to have a photo booth area for the first time."
Proceeds from the event currently amount to $60,000, Bedford said, with still more to be counted as organizers "are not done collecting from the sponsors and bidders — and we still have online ticket sales coming in from Eventbrite."
Bidding items purchased during the live and silent auctions included vacation, wine and golf packages, cooking classes and jewelry.
Funds raised are earmarked for distribution to several community projects including Lompoc Trails Committee, a nonprofit advocacy group comprised of local residents who are working to create five miles of hiking and biking trails near Lompoc's Bodger Trail.
Lompoc Trails committee member Dave Baker said in return for the Rotary's generosity, he and fellow committee members showed up and helped out by providing logistical support to organizers with setup, teardown and oversight of event operations.
"I feel like we did a pretty good job at that. Our committee came out in full support," Baker said, noting that the group is excited to see how much they will be awarded. "Everyone had a lot of fun and we were able to share our project with quite a few people."