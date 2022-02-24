Area wine lovers are invited to stop by the 36th annual Lompoc Rotary Club wine-tasting and auction event on Sunday to enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and local food purveyors.
The event, which will feature a variety of tastings from over 30 local wineries and breweries, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Cost to attend is a $50 donation which goes to support Lompoc community projects, with a special focus on raising funds for the Lompoc Theatre Project. Both live and silent auctions also will help with fundraising efforts.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, as well as at Southside Coffee, Inklings Printing Co., The Book Store, and through members of the Lompoc Rotary Club or by contacting rotarywineparty@gmail.com.