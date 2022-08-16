The Lompoc Rotary Club recently donated $40,000 to the Lompoc Theatre Project to aid in the nonprofit's mission to fundraise for the restoration and reopening of Lompoc’s landmark theater.

"We have been wanting to make a substantial donation for a long time," said Heather Bedford, Lompoc Rotary president. “We chose them to be the biggest recipient of this year’s annual fundraiser, held Feb. 27, because they are going to be starting their capital campaign soon, and we want to help them reach their goals of revitalizing the downtown area."

According to Bedford, board members "threw themselves wholeheartedly into [the Rotary Club's] event, selling tickets, getting sponsors, collecting silent and live auctions, and funding the VIP Bubbles Reception." She noted that board members also showed up on the day of the event to help with setup and cleanup.

The 36th annual Lompoc Rotary Club wine-tasting and auction event was held at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building.

"We had a lot of fun working on the event with them and are proud of what they have accomplished thus far," Bedford said. "The theater will bring much needed arts and education programs for all the youth of Lompoc, as well as having a positive economic impact on our local economy."

Lompoc Theatre Project Board President Barbara Satterfield said the timing of the donation is impeccable.

“We are very excited to receive this generous donation,” Satterfield said. “It couldn’t come at a better time as we are making significant progress in our fundraising efforts. It means a lot to us that their club has faith that we can get the job done."

