Lompoc seeks $1 million from wind farm developers in counteroffer

The city of Lompoc will seek significantly more money — with fewer strings attached to it — than was proposed last month as part of an agreement with the developers of a wind farm project south of the city.

Strauss Wind LLC, had proposed a Community Benefits Agreement to the city in May that called for Strauss to pay the city $150,000 at the completion of the project if the city agreed to, among other things, not oppose any permits that Strauss sought from other government agencies.

The Lompoc City Council, which initially reviewed that proposal June 3, approved a counteroffer at its June 16 meeting that calls for Strauss to pay the city $1 million at the start of the project and removes any specific deadlines tied to that payment.

The counter proposal also allows the city to retain its right to oppose or legally challenge modifications to permits related to the project — but not the initial permit applications themselves — and removed language regarding mandatory binding arbitration, instead allowing the parties to enforce the agreement through the court system.

The City Council voted 5-0 to have City Manager Jim Throop and City Attorney Jeff Malawy take the proposal back to Strauss for further negotiations.

Michael McCormick, a representative of Strauss Wind, addressed the council at the June 16 meeting and said he felt that Strauss would be willing to at least discuss several aspects of the counteroffer — except for that $1 million payment.