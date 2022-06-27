Positivity rates for COVID-19 are on the rise in Santa Barbara County with the majority in South County, according current data posted to the Santa Barbara County Public Health community data dashboard on June 20.

The data shows a total of 164 new cases as of June 21 — a 24% increase compared to a two-week average of 132 cases.

Lompoc represents six of the new cases reported, and 105 of the 971 active cases throughout the county.

Of the 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county during that same timeframe, four were inpatients Thursday at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, which jumped to five on Friday, according to LVMC CEO Steve Popkin.

Popkin said the five patients are "a recent high for LVMC," however, the rate still is "well below the LVMC pandemic high of 26 patients."

Despite the new highs, there have been no reported deaths in the county during the week of June 12, although there have been 4 deaths during the seven-week period ending June 19, one of which was in Lompoc, according to Popkin.

The last COVID-related death at LVMC prior to May 31 was on Feb. 21, he noted.

Vaccination rates

A rate of 73.6% for those five years and older who are fully vaccinated in Santa Barbara County was reported on June 23, with vaccination defined as a single dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Of that percentage, 66% of those eligible in North County have been fully vaccinated, the data show.

According to Popkin, vaccine for children age 6 months to 5 years will be available to existing and newly establishing patients with Lompoc Health pediatricians beginning later this week after shipments of two types of vaccine began arriving in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties last week.

Children can receive one-tenth of the adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a three-shot series or one-quarter of the adult dose of the Moderna vaccine in a two-shot series, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.

By way of comparison for the Pfizer vaccine, children under age 5 have a three 3-microgram dose regimen; children 5-11 have a two 10-microgram regimen; and those 12 and up have a two 30-microgram dose regimen, Popkin said.

He noted that depending on the individual circumstance, the vaccination will be given at an appointment with a pediatrician, or in a “vaccination clinic” setting.

Vaccination clinics for those over age 5 will continue at the Lompoc hospital each Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Appointments also are available at myturn.ca.gov, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact Lompoc Health, North H Center, at 805-737-8760, or North Third Center at 805-736-1253.

Other pediatric providers in the Lompoc community will also be providing vaccinations for the under 5 age group, and patients are encouraged to check with their pediatric provider.