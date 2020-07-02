Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

When sisters Ayziah, Amia and Maliah Simmons recorded a video of themselves performing an original song based on the lives of some of the Founding Fathers’ wives, they figured the video’s audience would likely be limited to their teachers in the Lompoc High School performing arts department.

In a twist that none of them envisioned, the video’s impact spread well beyond Lompoc and culminated with the sisters receiving the biggest surprise of their lives Thursday on national TV.

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s "Good Morning America" in a segment that they thought was to spotlight their song, which they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

What they didn’t know was that the nearly 5-minute segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton,” and who left the Simmons sisters briefly speechless when he both praised and sang their song.

“The whole thing was so shocking and unexpected for us,” said 16-year-old Maliah, the youngest of the three sisters who made the song. “Just hearing him sing our song was literally like the craziest thing ever. It still doesn’t feel real that he knows our song that we wrote ourselves.”

A filmed version of "Hamilton," one of the most acclaimed and financially successful musicals of all time, is set to debut Friday on the Disney+ streaming platform.