Lompoc SpringFest, Flower Festival canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Lompoc's annual SpringFest and Flower Festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-10 restrictions that prevent Ryon Memorial Park from being rented out, according to event organizers.

This year will mark the second year that both spring and summer celebrations have been canceled, breaking a 70-year annual tradition that brings thousands to celebrate the Flower Festival in June and a 30-year tradition that draws SpringFest crowds in April.

Despite the cancellations, fundraising efforts remain central to the planning of future festivals, according to event organizer, the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

"While much of the world has stopped, our mission is to make sure that the association continues its fundraising operations in hopes of keeping the LVFA doors open, to ensure the future of our annual festivals," the March 26 announcement read. "We ask that our community continues to support the Lompoc Valley Festival Association during these times."

A fundraising rummage sale to benefit the festival association is slated for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, at 414 W. Ocean Ave., in the building's back lot.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.