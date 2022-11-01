Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials

Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign.

The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the historic theater to its former glory as a hub for arts and culture.

With funds raised for round No. 2, Mark Herrier, executive director of the LTP, said the goal is to replace a section of roofing over the office building, renovate the façade and upstairs offices, move the historic Land Office from the rear of the property to H Street, and regrade/repave the parking lot.

“We, collectively, have the power to change our current lack of live entertainment,” Herrier said. “This town hungers to have a new identity.”

Lourdes Nilon, co-chair of community outreach for LTP’s board of directors, noted that the project is well positioned "to bring life to the theater for the first time in 40 years."

A theater spokeswoman said that those who spoke during the event praised the efforts of the Lompoc Theatre Project to create a civic asset for the city.

Among those in attendance were Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; state Sen. Monique Limon; Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor Joan Hartmann; and Mayor Jenelle Osborne and fellow city officials.

According to the spokeswoman, Hartmann credited the theater project's grassroots efforts as there was already in place “a substantial foundation.”

“Many theater (restoration) projects have a hard time paying costs, but the LTP already owns its land and the building — and rents out space,” Hartmann said.

LTP donors Among the list of donors this year are the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, the Towbes Foundation, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Jackson Family Foundation and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. For more information or to donate, contact Mark Herrier, LTP executive director, at markh@lompoctheatre.org

Acknowledging Lompoc as Santa Barbara County's “most diverse city" with a population comprised of 60% Latino, Hartmann emphasized the need for a cultural center in the heart of town — one that would attract families and tourists.

"The theater will be an economic driver for Lompoc’s downtown,” she said.

Eric Oviatt, Lompoc native and co-owner of COLD Coast Brewing Company, called the LTP “a passion project for me, too” and reasoned that since opening the doors to the public just six months ago, he was "tired of seeing everybody leave town on holiday weekends.”

He said the theater project was "the biggest cog in the machine” which could effectively catalyze the revitalization of downtown Lompoc.

