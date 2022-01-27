Lompoc's annual SpringFest will not take place this year; however, the Flower Festival is set to make a return to Ryon Memorial Park from May 6 to 8 after a two-year interruption due to the pandemic.
"We couldn't get our normal dates for the Flower Festival and SpringFest," said Autumn Williamson, a spokeswoman with the Lompoc Valley Festival Association. "If we wanted to have a carnival, these were the dates that were available to us."
This year, due to lack of availability with carnival vendors, just one festival could be scheduled, Williamson said, noting that the Flower Festival parade also will not take place.
Organizers are currently accepting queen candidate applications, food booth and vendor applications. All applications are available for downloading at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/applications or by contacting the association office at 805-735-8511.
Admission to the three-day event is $5 after 1 p.m. Friday and $5 all day Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 are free, and admission for mothers is free on Sunday, Mother's Day.
Presale carnival tickets to access rides and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.
Both spring and summer celebrations were canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions, breaking a 70-year annual tradition that brings thousands to celebrate the Flower Festival each year in June and a 30-year tradition that draws SpringFest crowds in April.
Both festivals are expected to make a full return in 2023, event organizers said.
