Lompoc to look at extending bike path network, promoting city as cycling destination

Promoting Lompoc as a destination for cycling tourism and finding ways to connect the city’s network of bike paths with other popular Lompoc Valley locales — such as Surf Beach — were among updates made to a Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan approved this month by the Lompoc City Council.

The governing body voted 5-0 on June 3 to approve the new plan, which sought to assess the existing cycling and pedestrian networks, identify community needs and prioritize future improvements.

Several local stakeholders — such as Lompoc Unified School District and the Healthy Lompoc Coalition — were involved in the development of the plan, which also took into account results from community surveys.

By approving the plan, which serves as an update to the city’s 2008 Bicycle Transportation Plan, the City Council ensured that the city will be eligible for future grant funding that it otherwise would not have.

The 88-page document, which is available online at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=29173, also will help city staff plan for and prioritize projects as the city updates and implements its 2030 General Plan.

Some of the projects described in the plan, which is nonbinding and does not guarantee that any project will be pursued, have been discussed or suggested by various community groups going back several years.

One of the proposals is for the city to explore having a bridge constructed for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246 east of the city limits. Currently, the Robinson Bridge, which is for vehicular traffic, has no shoulders for cyclists or pedestrians, which creates a dangerous situation for those walking or biking to the Bridgehouse Shelter or River Park.