Beginning June 15, overnight parking without a permit will be prohibited in Lompoc on various streets to cut back on the number of homeless people and related health and safety issues, the City Council decided on Tuesday.

The council passed an ordinance that prohibits overnight parking on streets including the 300 block of North Ninth Street, Industrial Way, Chestnut Court, the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of North L Street, Commerce Court, and the 1600 Block of North O Street.

“A lot of it’s because there’s a lot of crime going on there. They’re stealing stuff. There’s people who are afraid - that work there at night - to get into their cars. So it’s really for public safety and to control the atmosphere,” City Manager Dean Albro said.

The vehicle code authorizes cities to give preferential parking privileges to residents and merchants adjacent to those streets for their use and the use of their guests, but the ordinance doesn’t include any reference to a permit program.

According to the ordinance, the city “has experienced consistent nuisance issues and other adverse impacts resulting from the parking of non-business-related vehicles” on these streets.

Some of the nuisance claims and police contacts have included: physical conflicts in and around the parked vehicles including shooting firearms; theft, vandalism, trespassing, and graffiti on adjacent business properties; and defecating, discarding trash, and spreading debris within the public streets and on adjacent business properties.

“I know we’ve gotten quite a few complaints from business owners and people really frustrated with it, so I do appreciate that we’re putting some action toward that. I just wanted personally to say that homeless or being unhoused isn’t specifically a crime, but there is a lot of criminal element and things that are happening that are not ok,” said Council Member Jeremy Ball.

He also advised staff to remain in contact with Santa Barbara County to continue helping connect unhoused people with social services.

The ordinance states “no person shall park any vehicle between the hours noted below of 11 p.m. on one day and 6 a.m. on the next day” on: Cordoba Avenue; Aviation Drive.; North O Street at the 1600 block. Parking will also be illegal between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Commerce Court as well as the 1400 and 1500 blocks of North L Street

Parking will also be prohibited from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on: North Ninth Street at the 300 block; Industrial Way; and Chestnut Court.

The overnight parking restrictions on Aviation Drive as well as the 1600 block of North O Street will not apply on days when a city-permitted special event takes place on the open lot directly north of Aviation Drive.