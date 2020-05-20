Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on

Lompoc residents can expect to see some savings on their upcoming utility bills.

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use about $2.3 million that the city has in clean energy credits to provide a one-time $150 rebate to each of the city’s residential and commercial electric customers.

The move, first proposed by Councilman Dirk Starbuck at the Council’s May 5 meeting, was made in an attempt to financially assist community members who may be experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebates, which are only for electric customers but can be applied to the entire utility bill, are expected to begin in the next billing cycle. For customers whose bills are less than $150, the rebate can be rolled over until it is fully exhausted.

“There are people out there that are hurting and need some assistance, so I think it’s a good thing,” Councilman Victor Vega said of the rebates.

The $2.3 million estimated cost was determined by using the 14,916 electric meters that were in use in the city in January.

Those funds will come from the city’s electric greenhouse gas allowance reserves, which had reached about $3.3 million as of Tuesday, according to city staff. Those reserve funds, which will drop to about $1 million after the rebates, are usually used for renewable energy projects.