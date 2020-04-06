Lompoc transit system rolls back bus service amid coronavirus pandemic
Lompoc transit system rolls back bus service amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) system has altered its service and routes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city spokeswoman.

Effective Monday, April 13, local fixed bus routes serving Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills will be temporarily stopped. COLT service will be converted to a "Dial-A-Ride" on-demand service by appointment, Lompoc spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin announced April 3.

The on-demand and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) services will cost the same per trip as the fixed-route rates, according to the city. Ride passes will also be accepted.

Appointments for the "Dial-A-Ride" on-demand service can be made by calling 805-736-7666.

The Santa Barbara Shuttle that runs once daily on Tuesdays and Thursdays was set to temporarily stop on Tuesday, April 7.

The changes will remain in effect until further notice, according to the city.

The Wine County Express route to Buellton will continue operating on its current schedule.

For more information about the COLT changes, call 805-736-7666 or visit the COLT webpage at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.

