Lompoc Valley Medical Center accepting supply donations from community amid pandemic

With some medical supplies in short supply amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center now is accepting donations from the community.
Hospital spokeswoman Nora Wallace announced Tuesday evening that LVMC would be "gratefully accepting donations" to aid health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the Comprehensive Care Center and the Lompoc Health facilities. The announcement was in response to several people having reached out to the hospital with offers to help, Wallace said.
All donated items must be unused and in original packaging, if applicable.
Among the needed items:
- N95 masks (approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health).
- Isolation gowns.
- Face shields.
- Eye shields.
- Procedure masks.
- Nitrile gloves.
- Goggles.
- Disinfectant bleach wipes.
- CaviCide disinfectant wipes.
- Hand sanitizer.
"We are now also accepting handmade/hand-sewn protective masks," Wallace said. "The masks will be used for our nonpatient-contact staff, and for our patient-contact staff (such as clinical workers) to use while they are not at work. If possible, we will be able to provide some masks to the public, based on availability."
The hospital reported that it is unable, at this time, to accept comfort items like blankets, toys, books and magazines.
Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged by LVMC to contact Outreach Coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-588-3774 to arrange a drop-off time and location.
For more information from LVMC on COVID-19, visit lompocvmc.com.
"Please check back with us as this situation evolves, as needs may change," Wallace said. "Your support is greatly appreciated by everyone at Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Lompoc Health."
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
