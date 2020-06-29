Lompoc Valley Medical Center celebrates 10-year anniversary with installation of time capsule

After spending the past few months working to keep the local community safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the administrators and staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center took a short reprieve Monday to celebrate the hospital’s past while looking ahead to its future.

About 30 community members, including current and former LVMC employees and supporters, gathered at the hospital’s Oceans Seven Café to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the facility, which opened June 29, 2010.

The event served as the kickoff to a week’s worth of celebrations, and concluded with LVMC officials installing a time capsule in one of the café’s walls with instructions for it to be reopened 50 years later on June 29, 2070.

Steve Popkin, LVMC’s CEO, noted that the past few months have been stressful for many at the hospital, particularly the front-line workers who have regularly been put in harm’s way while treating patients during the coronavirus crisis.

“So this is a good feeling to be able to step back and do something fun and meaningful to celebrate the 10-year anniversary like this,” he said.

Popkin noted that the guest list for Monday’s gathering, which lasted about an hour, was purposefully kept low in an effort to maintain social distancing.

Among the items that went into the time capsule — a metal lockbox — were copies of the Lompoc Record with stories about the bond measure campaign that was ultimately successful in 2005 and provided about $74.5 million in funding for the construction of the hospital, as well as a proclamation from the city that was presented at the celebration by Mayor Jenelle Osborne.