A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
Secondhand smoke is said to contain more than 7,000 chemicals with a minimum of 70 that are cancer-causing.
Valladares, who earned her master's degree in global health from Northwestern University, will begin the presentation at 6 p.m. at the hospital's Ocean’s Seven Café.
The program is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s ongoing community education lecture series.
Upon entrance to the event, all visitors will be screened and required to mask while inside the hospital in compliance with Public Health safety guidelines.