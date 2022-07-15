A cost-free lecture for area military veterans seeking resources will be held Wednesday, July 20, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
The two-hour discussion — led by longtime veteran outreach services employee George Moran — will include topical information on counseling, returning service member resources, referrals for addiction and substance abuse, homeless veteran outreach, as well as opportunities to attend workshops and classes.
Moran is a Marine Corps veteran with more than a decade working with veterans.
The presentation is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. at the hospital's Ocean’s Seven Café, and is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s ongoing community education lecture series.
Upon entrance to the event, all visitors will be screened and required to mask while inside the hospital in compliance with Public Health safety guidelines.