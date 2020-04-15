Lompoc Valley Medical Center offers peek into front-line battle with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As health-care workers around the world continue to treat those who are suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center this week used one of its social media accounts to give members of the public an up-close look at the front lines.

On Wednesday, LVMC staff was treating eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Two of those were in the Critical Care Unit on ventilators.

The medical facility updated its Facebook page — located at facebook.com/lompocvmc — with photos of medical and clinical staff members treating patients while also adjusting to wearing what the post described as “cumbersome” personal protective equipment.

Additionally, the photos show Ryan Stevens, LVMC's emergency room director, providing cross-training in critical care to nurse Angela Johnson, who typically works in LVMC's Medical-Surgical Unit. The cross-training is meant to teach staff members other areas of care in preparation for a potential larger-scale response to this coronavirus.

To view the complete post, visit www.facebook.com/lompocvmc/posts/3003968792995987.