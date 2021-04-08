You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center transitions to MyTurn system for vaccine signups
030421 Education vaccination 07.JPG
Shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a clinic for educators at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center in March.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Appointment signups for the COVID-19 vaccine at Lompoc Valley Medical Center now will be available exclusively through the state's third-party MyTurn system.

According to hospital spokeswoman Nora Wallace, the hospital has reached its capacity for appointment registration online and via phone, and all appointments after April 9 must be scheduled via MyTurn.

While the hospital is working to find appointments for all residents on the hospital's vaccine waitlist prior to Friday, some residents may need to use MyTurn to sign up for another appointment. 

“We apologize for any inconvenience to those who are required to ‘re-request’ an appointment,’” hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin said. “Hopefully it will be a small number of people, as we transition to the state of California’s program.”

Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment at Lompoc Valley Medical Center or another county site via MyTurn by visiting myturn.ca.gov

Those who received their first dose at Lompoc Valley Medical Center on or before April 9 do not need to schedule a second appointment through MyTurn. Instead, they should reference the date on the back of their vaccination card. 

MyTurn will be implemented for providers statewide beginning April 15, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health officials. 

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.

In total, 33,427 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county and 171 cases remain active, according to county public health data.

As of Wednesday, 27 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including five individuals in the intensive care unit.

In Santa Maria, 45 out of 11,248 total cases remain active and 153 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, three out of 1,768 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 20 out of 3,553 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 989 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, seven out of 1,274 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.

In total, 20,704 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county and 223 cases remain active, according to county public health data.

