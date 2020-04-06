Lompoc's 9th cannabis dispensary opens amid coronavirus pandemic

A more formal grand opening is planned for April 17, but that will largely depend upon the guidance at that time from public health officials.

So far, store managers said, delivery orders have accounted for the vast majority of business at the adult-use dispensary, which became the third such business to open in Lompoc this year and the ninth since the start of 2019.

Shaief, who commended city staff for helping him complete all his paperwork even amid the pandemic, said he is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to assessing how this coronavirus crisis might impact his bottom line.

“It’s a tough time,” he said. “I think about it a lot. I don’t know how long this [pandemic] will go, but if it comes to the point we have to close, then we’ll have to close.”

Still, the owner said he has a lot to be optimistic about.

For one, he said he considers his location to be more ideal than the locations of the eight other dispensaries in the city. Royal Healing Emporium is located behind the Subway store in the Walmart plaza, which is one of the most heavily trafficked shopping centers in the city.

Shaief said his experience running smoke shops will also come in handy, as he said he expects a lot of customer crossover.