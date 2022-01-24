Photos: SpringFest is almost here! Take a look at some photos from past years, and see how preparations are going

Children ride on a dragon roller coaster during a past SpringFest at Lompoc's Ryon Park. The carnival is set to make a return in May. 

 Len Wood, Staff file

Lompoc's annual SpringFest is set to make a big return to Ryon Memorial Park from May 6 to 8 after a two-year interruption to normal programing due to the pandemic.

And admission is free.

According to the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, the nonprofit responsible for organizing the town's two longtime annual traditions — the SpringFest and Flower Festival — the SpringFest alone is expected to return this year due to park availability. Both festivals should be back on track in 2023. 

In the meantime, event organizers said to look out for queen candidate applications, food booth and vendor applications.

Presale carnival tickets to access rides and other entertainment also will be announced, they said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

