Lompoc's electric division celebrated 100 years in the community with the unveiling of a special centennial logo that acknowledges the city's community-owned/ not-for-profit utility agency purchased in 1923.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne issued a centennial proclamation during the Feb. 21 City Council meeting when the special logo was unveiled to members of the public.

Historically, Lompoc's electric system was purchased as Lompoc Light & Power Company on Feb. 23, 1923, and now consists of a receiving substation, one distribution substation and 60 miles of overhead and 65 miles of underground distribution lines with 15,463 meters, according to reports.

The city's power is generated via the Northern California Power Agency, a 16-member energy center located in Lodi, which works to maintain publicly-owned electric utilities and generate 800 megawatts of collective power that serves 700,000 electricity customers across northern and central California.

In December, it was announced that Osborne was appointed as vice board chair to the Northern California Power Agency for the 2022-23 cycle.

Lompoc's electric utility is also the recipient of the American Public Power Agency RP3 Designation and APPA Safety Award of Excellence.

