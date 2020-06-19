Lompoc's first-ever Juneteenth celebration highlighted by singing, dancing and shows of unity

One of the most significant milestones in African American history was celebrated in Lompoc on Friday evening during an event that was historic in its own right.

More than 100 community members gathered at Independence Square, in the 100 block of South V Street, for the city’s first-ever public Juneteenth celebration.

The festive event, which commemorated the end of slavery in the U.S., included remarks from attendees who pushed for unity and togetherness, as well as singing and a lot of dancing — including some moves shown by Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

“I am thrilled we are finally doing this in Lompoc,” Osborne told the attendees, before presenting a formal proclamation from the city to mark the occasion.

“I will work hard, if re-elected, to make sure this becomes a day off and a designated holiday in our community,” she added, “because this is how we do it — we change course.”

The event was organized by members of the nascent Black and Latinx Offering Community and Knowledge, or BLOCK, organization. BLOCK was founded recently by a group of young adults with the goal of promoting unity and eliminating racism and racial injustice in the community.

The organization was responsible for coordinating some of the local protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Caucasian Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.