Lompoc's first-ever Juneteenth celebration highlighted by singing, dancing and shows of unity

One of the most significant milestones in African American history was celebrated in Lompoc on Friday evening during an event that was historic in its own right.
More than 100 community members gathered at Independence Square, in the 100 block of South V Street, for the city’s first-ever public Juneteenth celebration.
The festive event, which commemorated the end of slavery in the U.S., included remarks from attendees who pushed for unity and togetherness, as well as singing and a lot of dancing — including some moves shown by Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
“I am thrilled we are finally doing this in Lompoc,” Osborne told the attendees, before presenting a formal proclamation from the city to mark the occasion.
“I will work hard, if re-elected, to make sure this becomes a day off and a designated holiday in our community,” she added, “because this is how we do it — we change course.”
The event was organized by members of the nascent Black and Latinx Offering Community and Knowledge, or BLOCK, organization. BLOCK was founded recently by a group of young adults with the goal of promoting unity and eliminating racism and racial injustice in the community.
The organization was responsible for coordinating some of the local protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Caucasian Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
Jason Bryson, a member of BLOCK, said he was proud to be a part of creating change in his hometown.
“It was extremely important for us, because we’ve been breaking all the barriers in Lompoc, so far,” he said of putting together the city’s first Juneteenth celebration. “We’re trying to do the first of everything and inject as much change as possible, as fast as possible.”
Bryson said he was pleased with the high turnout, noting that the organizers didn’t have expectations.
“Even if we had only one other person here, it’d still be a beautiful turnout if we could reach that one individual,” he said. “The fact that we got this many people of this many different ethnicities and backgrounds and cultures here mingling, it’s beautiful. This is real powerful. This is what it means to be unified.”
Juneteenth has long been celebrated on June 19 in the African American community. It was on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — that union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that African American slaves were now free.
Friday’s gathering in Lompoc, which coincided with the Food Truck Friday campaign, lasted more than two hours and celebrated many aspects of Black American culture, from music to poetry to dance.
Among the speakers was Isaura Fernandez, who had also participated in the protests this month in Lompoc. Fernandez spoke at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and shared some of the verbal abuse she said she received from other community members for standing near her home with a Black Lives Matter sign.
On Friday, she said she wanted to focus on the positive moments she’s experienced since becoming more politically active.
“People tend to let the negative comments overshadow the positivity and the happiness and the support that we get here,” she said. “Don’t let it happen. Let it shine.”
Raelyn Person, the president of BLOCK, told the attendees to expect more events celebrating diversity and pushing for equality in the future.
“This isn’t the last that you guys will see of us,” she said.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
