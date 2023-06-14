Lompoc over the weekend transformed into a mecca for comic book lovers with close to 4,000 showgoers from up and down the Central Coast attending the inaugural RocketTown Comic-Con event where "nerd culture" was on full display.
The event, held in the Lompoc Middle School gym, was configured into a multi-genre bazaar of fiction showcasing 22 Hollywood actors billed in well-known contemporary sci-fi productions, and a combination of 50 vendors and artists hailing from Santa Cruz, Gilroy, Concord and Ventura, peddling graphic novels and related memorabilia to eager collectors.
And die-hard attendees circulated throughout the showroom floor stopping at booths to sift through cases of comic book collections, playfully sporting costumes of their favorite fictional characters, in a pastime referred to as 'cosplay.'
"The event in whole exceeded expectations," said event organizers Rob Kaiser and Tiffany Bennett. "Our favorite part was watching all the kids with wide eyes and smiles."
Only four months after relocating to Lompoc from Santa Cruz to be closer to family, the pair brought to town a type of event typically only found in metropolitan areas like Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
"This event went above and beyond our expectations," the couple said.
Kaiser, whose experience as a Star Wars Storm Trooper extra in Hollywood opened doors to the industry where he forged friendships with fellow sci-fi artists, previously saw success in Santa Cruz after hosting two annual Capitola CollectaCon comic conferences before moving to Lompoc.
Santa Cruz is home to approximately 62,000 people, while 44,000 residents call Lompoc home.
"We thought we would be lucky to get 500 people per day, and [there was] a low estimate of 3,800 people who walked through our doors over the weekend," Kaiser and Bennett said of their newfound success in Lompoc. "The biggest surprise was when we looked out the doors and saw the line of people out the door, down the black top and out past the gate!"
Some featured actors in attendance included Ardeshir Radpour of the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett; Rory Ross of Star Wars series Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett; Star Wars star Susanna Malak, and retired MMA fighter Tait Fletcher of more recent works, The Mandalorian, in which he plays Paz Vizsla, described as a mysterious Mandalorian of the Heavy Infantry rank.
"...and this was the first convention ever for actress Alexis Rhee (in Black Panther and the original Blade Runner)," the couple noted.
Bennett and Kaiser reported that visitors in attendance traveled from the nearby cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande and Thousand Oaks. Others were from Anaheim, the Bay Area, Fremont, Oakley and Concord.
"A vendor couple both grew up in Santa Maria and drove out from Vegas just for our event because they felt it was important to support something coming to the area they grew up in," said Bennett.
The long-term goal, they said, is to host three conventions on the Central Coast each year, starting with a third annual Santa Cruz Capitola Comic-Con in March 2024.
Given the overwhelming success in Lompoc, Kaiser and Bennett said an encore of RocketTown Comic-Con is in the works, and will convene on May 4 and 5, 2024 — purposefully coinciding with 'May the 4th' (a day celebrating Star Wars fandom) and Free Comic Book Day.
"We would like a bigger venue, but Lompoc is very limited on space available," Kaiser and Bennett said. "But it will always be in Lompoc, no matter what!"