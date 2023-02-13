Outdoor recreational areas in Lompoc are still working to reopen more than a month after storms hit the area, causing mild flooding and in some cases damage to roads and trails.

According to local community leader Dave Baker, committee chairman of River Bend Bike Park and Lompoc Trails co-founder, the last storm created damage to both River Bend Bike Park and Bodger Trail, a county-managed trail located on South Z Street.

"The bike park is currently closed until we can get some hands on it," Baker said, noting that the first step taken was to fix the parking areas "that took nearly two feet of water" from a deluge of rain.

To help speed up its reopening, Barker is inviting members of the public to lend a helping hand at an upcoming work day at River Bend Bike Park, slated for Sunday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We will be weeding, shoveling, raking and cleaning," he said. "Depending on how much help we get in Sunday will determine if we will be able to reopen."

Similarly, Bodger Trail, also known as "Lookout Point," remains closed due to a washed out roadway. However, a timeline for its reopening is not known.

"This one is harder because it falls on the Santa Barbara County Parks Department to fix," Baker said, referring to the steep, 1.5 mile trail that offers 130-degree panoramic views of the city. "The last update we had was that they were going to send an engineer up to determine how much time and money it will take fix it."

The County was not available for comment.

Other closed North County parks, according to County information, include Miguelito Park in Lompoc, Nojoqui Falls Park at Alisal Road from Solvang, Nojoqui Falls Trail and its adjoining group picnic area. The entrance road to Guadalupe Dunes Preserve also remains closed due to extensive damage caused by flooding from the storms, a spokeswoman for the Dunes Center confirmed Monday.

For updates on park reopenings, visit www.countyofsb.org/334/Parks