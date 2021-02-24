Progress continues to be made on the $150 million Strauss Wind Energy Project in Lompoc 10 months after breaking ground, while efforts to protect the endangered Gaviota tarplant located on-site remain chief to its completion.

The nearly 3,000-acre project, on the ridgetops near the end of San Miguelito Road, calls for erecting 29 wind turbine generators up to 492 feet tall, constructing an electrical substation at the site, a switchyard near Highway 1 and transmission lines from the substation to the switchyard.

Despite a new layer of deadlines and milestones related to management plans, conservation easements and funding markers managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the project remains on track, according to Daniel Duke, vice president of development with BayWa r.e, developers of the clean energy project.

"By late fall, the project will be finished and fully operational," said Duke, noting that the estimated completion date includes a two-week testing period with Pacific Gas & Electric before commissioning the turbines to deliver energy to the the grid. "Once construction is completed, it's very orchestrated. I'm not going to say it's effortless, but it can go relatively quick."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife on April 13 issued BayWa r.e. Wind LLC, a permit under the California Endangered Species Act, which authorizes removal of about 23 acres out of almost 232 acres that serve as a home to the Gaviota tarplant, Wilson said.

The project site is a habitat for over 98% of the known population of the Gaviota tarplant, according to Environmental Project Manager Erinn Wilson, making collaboration with developers, species experts and other scientists paramount to its conservation. The 12- to 35-inch plant is an annual plant in the sunflower family that features a disc-like, yellow flower head.

Per the agreement, developers can impact the tarplant in the "east string," but they can't proceed past that area without approved management plans, according to Wilson. The permit also requires BayWa r.e. Wind to restore no less than 23 acres of the species off-site, Wilson said.

"There's a lot of complexities, so we're working really hard with the department and many outside experts," said Duke, noting that the robust conservation program being adopted includes the involvement of local and state agencies The Land Trust For Santa Barbara County and California Rangeland Trust.

Duke explained that great measures are being taken to protect the tarplant that include salvaging the plant and its seeds while construction is underway. The topsoil that is removed, which may include the plant, also is being stockpiled for later use in other areas of the site.

After the project is complete, Duke said tarplant seeds will be collected and planted to ensure the species expands. The company also must conserve and manage all remaining Gaviota tarplant to "pre-project levels" under a conservation easement over the entire site.

Cattle grazing also will continue through conservation easements arranged with private land owners.

"Nearby ranchers call it the 'tarweed' because cattle don't like it," Duke said. "Because it's not being eaten, the tarplant has been given the opportunity to really grow here."

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.