Longtime educator, Camillo Wilde, honored as 'True Public Servant' in Vandenberg Village

Vandenberg Village recently gained a new star on Constellation Road.

The approximately 1-mile stretch of Santa Barbara County road that runs from the Highway 1 exit to Cabrillo High School in the unincorporated community of Vandenberg Village, now bears the name of local leader and longtime public servant Colonel Camillo 'Mel' Wilde.

The metal signage dedicated to Wilde reads: "Constellation Road, In Honor of Colonel Camillo Wilde, First Cabrillo Principal, True Public Servant."

Wilde, who served as the founding principal at Cabrillo High School in 1965-66 and assisted in securing a Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grant at the inception of the Cabrillo aquarium project, was honored during a dedication ceremony held Jan. 17 at Eddie’s Grill in Vandenberg Village.

The event was attended by members of the public and local officials, including Fourth District Chief of Staff Aaron Hanke, who stood in for district Supervisor Bob Nelson, as well as County Judge Timothy J. Staffel.

Nelson, who submitted the nomination to dedicate Constellation Road in honor of Wilde, credited his colleague's undaunted commitment to pubic service and his leadership throughout the region.

Wilde, who retired with the rank of colonel after serving for 27 years of both active duty and with the U.S. Army Reserve, moved to Lompoc in 1960 and began his 31-year career in education.

After retirement, Wilde continued his work in public service, having served on the County's Assessment Appeals Board for 30 years and four years with the County Planning Commission.

"Mr. Wilde has committed his life to the betterment of Santa Barbara County and the nation, and it is only fitting to dedicate Constellation Road in honor of Colonel Camillo Wilde,” Nelson said.

Additional road signs acknowledging Wilde's contributions to the community will be posted along Constellation Road, however, no changes to existing street signs and maps will be made, County officials said.

CommUnify to throw Community Day Celebration in Lompoc promoting health/ wellbeing The cost-free event, slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community Center, will feature more than 50 booths hosted by local and county organizations, food truck vendors The Birria Boyz and Oak & Smoke BBQ, kids' activities, and live entertainment and door prizes.